REHOBOTH BEACH, Del - Fifty outdoor cat homes are to be distributed to shelter and protect feral cat colonies from wintry weather. The homes were built by Delaware's own, Humane Animal Partners organization.
According to Human Animal Partners, the homes may be picked up at HAP’s Rehoboth Beach adoption center on Thursday January 12th and Friday, January 13th between 9am and noon.
You can help cats stay cozy this winter by sponsoring an outdoor cat house with a $50 donation; however, any amount donated will help cover costs of materials.