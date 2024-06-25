DELAWARE- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has extended the nomination deadline for its Young Environmentalist Awards. According to the agency, the new deadline is July 5. The department says the recognition aims to honor Delaware students who have shown exceptional dedication to environmental causes over the past year. Eligible projects include innovative initiatives, efforts to increase public awareness, and demonstrations of strong environmental ethics.
The awards will select winners from three categories such as elementary, middle, and high school students. The award ceremony, set to celebrate these young environmentalists, will take place at the Delaware State Fair on July 25. This event not only highlights the achievements of the winners but also underscores the importance of environmental stewardship in the community.