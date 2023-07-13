LEWES, Del.- Another scorching summer day hit the coast as temperatures soared into the 90s across portions of Delmarva.
While summertime at the coast is typically associated with cooling off in the ocean, it is not all fun in the sun for everyone. Al Cybert, a tour guide on Lightship Overfalls, explains that the inside of the ship can reach temperatures in the upper 90s due to inadequate ventilation. Nonetheless, he shares some tips on staying cool.
"Try to avoid direct sunlight whenever possible, wear a hat, and most importantly, stay hydrated," suggests Cybert.
Meanwhile, at Lewes Beach, frequent beachgoers have developed their own methods for staying cool while enjoying the sun.
Carrie Conner says, "we usually sit closer to the water, where we can feel the refreshing breeze. We also drink plenty of water and occasionally take breaks indoors to enjoy the air conditioning."
Wearing light-colored clothing is another effective way to beat the heat. Dark-colored clothing tends to absorb more sunlight and heat, while lighter colors reflect them, helping to keep you cooler.
However, heat is not the only concern today. Cybert highlights the significant effect of humidity on comfort levels.
"The humidity can be just as unbearable as the heat. You step outside your house at six o'clock in the morning, and the humidity hits you right in the face," Cybert says.
Our bodies naturally attempt to cool us off through the process of sweating. Sweat draws heat out of the body through a process known as evaporative cooling. But on a muggy day like today, the sweat is unable to evaporate, leading to that sticky feeling.
Zachary Sparer, visiting with his family, shares their approach to combating the heat.
"We make sure everyone stays hydrated. Even our little one recently learned how to use a straw, so she's drinking water too. We have a portable fan, and we've also been using the old-fashioned hat method. Whatever works," Sparer states.
As you enjoy the summer outdoors, be mindful of signs of heat exhaustion, including dizziness, fatigue, thirst, headaches, and excessive sweating. Stay safe and take necessary precautions to beat the heat.