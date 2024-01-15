"It's very important to me to make sure that there are programs and rebates, and a lot of that falls on the strengths that I have that are unique to me compared to other candidates, which are my years of inter-governmental experience."
"These issues are certainly both federal, they're state, they're county and they're local, and all have to come together and converge. Whether it's the utilization of federal opportunities and grants for all persons, no matter their zip code, we're going to have to lean in in Delaware."
"To me, it is most important that we have in place the infrastructure and those opportunities before putting a date or a timeline. It is really important, in the future we continue to look at all forms of clean energy. It affects our economy and our jobs, so it's a two-fold progressive process that we do. And again, working collectively with inter-governmental groups and community is a strength that I've had and really appreciate those opportunities to work together."