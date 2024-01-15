LT. GOV. BETHANY HALL-LONG: "We had an issue early on. We ran a very successful campaign and we found that, like many people when they run for office, they raise a certain amount of money and then they have expenses. We actually had quite a few higher expenses."
"My husband and I, very committed to the service of Delawareans, used our personal credit cards to help pay expenses that were necessary. Hey, I'm not a rich person, I'm a nurse. I live like everyone else with two jobs, teaching and practice, and needed to use those funds to help successfully become Delaware's lieutenant governor."
"That's why I'm so thrilled to be moving forward to become the next governor and being home here in Sussex, hopefully the second female governor, and so I really look forward to serving our community."
COASTTV'S MATT PENCEK: "Any concern about losing some confidence from voters because of this?"
HALL-LONG: "Actually, I have not lost confidence. I think people relate to me coming from Sussex, being a nurse, being the person who pretty much has taken care of Delaware, who knows how to make decisive decisions, build consensus and be endorsed by over 16 labor unions and 16 members of our General Assembly."
"I have to say that, no, people very much appreciate the fact that when I found something, I didn't hide it. I reported it months early and have moved on."