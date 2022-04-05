SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Preparation is underway for the Ride to the Tide event. Bikers will be riding 55 mils through Kent and Sussex Counties, all to raise money for Special Olympics Athletes in Delaware.
The ride starts at Romell Harley-Davison in Smyrna. Then, they will head to Lewes taking main roads and highways including Route 9 and Route 1. The ride is non-stop, with police escorts riding with the bikers along the way.
All of the money raised at the event this Sunday will stay in Delaware. Right now, the first state is the only state in the country where athletes don't have to pay anything out of pocket.
"It covers registration, it covers uniforms, it covers equipment, it covers practice facilities, competition facilities, awards. Anything that they get, even food. Everything that they get is completely for free," said Jon Buzby with the Special Olympics of Delaware.
You can register online to ride by yourself or with a passenger. Registration closes Wednesday night.