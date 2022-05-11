DELMARVA - The Blood Bank of Delmarva declared a renewed blood emergency Monday as blood supply dropped to alarming levels due to spring travel.
In the last six weeks, blood supply has dropped to a two to three day level, and and a half a day to 2 day supply for O negative. Blood Bank of Delmarva attributes that to students going away on spring break or people travelling for the holidays.
O blood types are especially needed. Blood Bank of Delmarva Communications Specialist, Tony Prado, says things have slightly improved since Monday. As of Tuesday, O positive supply was at 2.9 days and O negative was up to 1.3 days.
For reasons they can't point to, Prado says donor numbers have also decreased recently.
"3% of the US population is donating blood right now," Prado said. "That’s down from before. Everybody in the industry was saying 5% of the population donates. So, somethings happening nationwide, and we’re grappling with that. We’re trying to figure out what that is. Why aren’t people donating blood?"
Prado says 25% of their donor base consists of students. He says this is just a "preview for summer", when things are expected to exacerbate with kids out of school and more people travelling.
"The combination of kids not being in school, where, we often go in to high schools..." Prado said. "The kids often get out of class to give blood. And that’s all fun and everything, but they’re saving lives by doing that. So when you take that away, and when you’ve got the adults on the other side of the equation going away, spending time with family, and maybe donating blood isn’t at the forefront of their minds."
The Blood Bank is partnering with local breweries for their "Blood for a Brew Tour" this summer. That starts with their Summer Kick Off at Revelation Brewery in Milton on May 19.
To sign up to give blood in the meantime, visit delmarvablood.org.