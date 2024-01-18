...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Rain may mix in initially, especially this
morning and toward the coast. Total snow accumulations of 1 to
3 inches. Locally 4 inch amounts possible in northern Sussex
County.
* WHERE...Inland Sussex.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will rapidly drop into the
teens late Friday night. Any untreated roads will become icy and
dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. For the Gale
Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point
NJ to Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 6 AM EST
Saturday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM EST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. For the Gale
Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point
NJ to Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 6 AM EST
Saturday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM EST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&