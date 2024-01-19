Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM Friday to 6 AM EST Saturday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&