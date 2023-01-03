MILTON, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announces to drivers that starting Monday, January 9th, 2023, through Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023, the eastern side of Deep Branch Road will be closed at SR 1, depending on the weather.
According to DelDOT, the eastern portion of Deep Branch Road access point closest to SR 16 will be inaccessible. The agency said this would be a 24/7 closure with the construction of the SR 1 and SR 16 Grade Separated Intersection project.
DelDOT said the detour for northbound and southbound traffic is SR 1 to the northern access of the eastern portion of Deep Branch Road.