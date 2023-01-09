LEWES, Del. - Route 24 will be closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Hollymount Road to Robinsonville Road. The Delaware Department of Transportation says the closures will begin Monday, Jan. 9 and go through Friday, Jan. 13. The closures are to allow for work on the Burtons Pond Dam.
A detour will be in place. DelDOT says those who would normally use this closed section of the road should use Robinsonville Road, Conleys Chapel Road, Beaver Dam Road, and Hollymount Road before returning to Route 24.
More information can be found on DelDOT's website at www.deldot.gov.