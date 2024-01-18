Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Rain and snow this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. High 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

A few flurries possible early. Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.