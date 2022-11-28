...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20
kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters. For the Gale
Watch, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM EST this
evening. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday morning through
late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&