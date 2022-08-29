...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility down to one quarter mile in areas of dense
fog.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southern Delaware, northeast
Maryland and southern New Jersey.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Weather Alert
...Patchy dense fog early this morning...
Patchy dense fog has developed across portions of the Delaware
Valley and the Delmarva. Local visibility may drop to one quarter
mile or below. When driving early this morning, use caution and
be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities, use low beams, and
slow down.
Fog should dissipate after sunrise.