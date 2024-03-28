...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point
NJ to Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North to northwest winds will increase
this evening with wind gusts near 35 kt forecast for a few
hours between midnight tonight and mid-morning Friday. Winds
will then diminish slightly with gusts up to 30 kt for the
remainder of Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&