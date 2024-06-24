Dewey Crash

Courtesy of Chuck Litchford.

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - At approximately 1:37 p.m. Monday, a serious car crash took place on Coastal Highway at the intersection of Read Avenue.

The incident involved a Chevrolet Equinox, a Jeep Wrangler and a Honda Odyssey. Dewey Police say preliminary investigations indicate that the Chevrolet Equinox was traveling Southbound on Coastal Highway when it collided with the rear of the Jeep Wrangler. The impact caused the Jeep Wrangler to drift forward, subsequently striking the Honda Odyssey, which was stationary in traffic.
The force of the collision caused the Chevrolet Equinox to overturn at the intersection.
Dewey Crash 2

Courtesy of Chuck Litchford.
 
The driver and only person in the Equinox, a 69-year-old female from Selbyville, was trapped inside the car. RBVFD successfully got the driver out. She was then airlifted to Christiana Medical Center in serious, but stable condition. The occupants of the Jeep Wrangler and Honda Odyssey were not injured in the accident.
 
The Dewey Beach Police Department, in conjunction with the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Bethany Beach and Roxanna Volunteer Fire Department, Sussex EMS, Delaware State Fire Police and the Delaware Department of Transportation, responded to the scene.
Dewey Crash 3

Courtesy of Chuck Litchford.
 
This accident caused Coastal Highway Southbound at Read Avenue to be  closed to traffic, however the highway was reopened at about 3:30 p.m. Dewey Police are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision. 

Recommended for you