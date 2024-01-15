"One of the things that's really good is for our towns and municipalities to have the opportunity to determine how they want to have that potential opportunity in their town, or not. I think the local community should have a voice in whether or not marijuana is part of their recreational lifestyle. I think that's good, that they have the ability to do that."
"Where it becomes a challenge is, on the finance side, when we're asking banks and the state, my role in this process is I'm involved in collecting a lot of cash. The problem with collecting a lot of cash is that there is potential for fraud. Any time you are making illegal at the federal level cannabis banking, or the ability to bank those funds after you sell it, even from a medical perspective, that is a challenge."
"I'll tell you, that as the chair of the Banking Committee on the National Association of State Treasurers, I talk with folks who are on the opposite side of the aisle from me, including the Louisiana treasurer. At one point he said to me, 'You know, we've got to figure out this banking issue for cannabis,' because medical marijuana is one aspect of making sure that if we're able to legally transact, that is going to be important not only for banks but also for businesses."
"In certain areas, they have made it a business and we don't want to squash any business. We don't want to squash innovation of any kind from the perspective of once things have become legal. So, again, I think that it comes down to ensuring that we have the opportunity for people to thrive when it comes to small business."