"I think the challenge for us in Delaware is that we have certain areas where it does make a lot of sense for us to be moving in the direction of EVs. We've got the ability and the infrastructure. As the state treasurer, I do the infrastructure investing through our bond issuances so that type of infrastructure is in place in certain areas."
"But when you look at agricultural vehicles, when you look at some folks, particularly who live in Sussex County or who have an extended commute, we don't have access to Amtrak here. We're not folks who are jumping on the train and riding to New York for our day-to-day jobs. I've talked to people, all the time, who are coming from Seaford all the way out to Lewes for their jobs on a daily basis, and you typically can't do that in an EV at this stage. You look at the winter months and the hot season of the summer and the traffic, and there is a risk that people take, that they won't actually be able to get to their destination before their battery runs out."
"I think, again, when we're talking about the costs, we're talking about individuals' pockets and whether or not they can actually afford the higher ticket price that goes along with an EV. I think it was a bold step for that recommendation that just came out, so your question is very timely."
"Sometimes we need to take bold steps in order to help move in the right direction. Certainly we all care about the environment, but we have to think about how these types of things impact people."