Community Members Mourn the Loss of the Man Involved With the Capitol Crash

DAGSBORO, Del.- Dagsboro locals remember Richard York III, the man who crashed into the barricades outside the US Capitol, as a stand-up guy.
James York called Dagsboro home before plowing through the barricades, shooting into the air and ultimately taking his own life.
Authorities and those who knew York said it's still unclear what his motive was.
Naomi Jones was neighbors with York. She was in shock when she learned that York was identified by US Capitol Police as the man involved with the crash.
She remembers the young man as constantly checking in on them and taking care of his grandmother.
"He would play cards with her and play games and different things he told us about. Why would a kid that is sweet go out and do this? It doesn't make sense," Jones said.
Neighbors and friends say York was known for always being there in a pinch to help someone out.
"We have some medical conditions that we deal with and taking the trash out to the curb can be a problem and he did that for us. It was totally absolutely 100% out of character from the boy I know," William Jones, a neighbor, said.
His mother said while her son had faced criminal charges in the past, it was nothing like this.
She said a former brain injury back in high school caused him to have some mental health problems that dictated his life.
Authorities are continuing to investigate York's motive.