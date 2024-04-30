DELMARVA- Today's the last day of 80+ degree temperatures for a while. We'll see highs in the mid 80s inland, with cooler readings at the beach.
A weak cold front will approach from the west-northwest Tuesday night, bringing a few shower into Delmarva overnight into Wednesday morning. It won't be the soaking rain we need. It appears the best chance of rain will occur in the morning, with some afternoon sunshine on Wednesday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 70s for most location.
The front will pass southeast of our area by late Wednesday night, ushering in drier conditions that will last through Thursday. Expect cooler overnight lows in the low to mid 50s on Wednesday night, with Thursday's highs ranging from the upper 60s to mid 70s along the coast and reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s further inland.
High pressure will dominate from Thursday night through Friday, promoting dry conditions and onshore flow. This pattern will keep temperatures cooler along the coast, with coastal highs on Friday in the mid-70s and inland areas seeing temperatures in the lower to mid-80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Friday evening or night, particularly over the western-northwestern counties.
Over the weekend into Monday, a cold front will make its way across the region, increasing the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloud cover will keep daytime temperatures mostly in the 70s, with some areas possibly reaching the lower 80s.