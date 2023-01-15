FRANKFORD, Del. -
Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly car crash that killed two people in Frankford last night.
Police say the crash happened last night around 9:11 p.m., when a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado was speeding westbound on Roxana Road, east of McCary Road.
Police say as the driver of the Chevrolet approached a left curve in the roadway, the operator failed to negotiate the curve and the right-side tires of the Chevrolet left the roadway.
Police say the Chevrolet began skidding sideways and left the north edge of Roxana road and overturned.
Police are saying the car turned over many times before hitting a small tree and then the back of a parked 2005 Chevrolet Silverado in the driveway of a house on Roxana Road.
The 1997 Chevrolet kept going and hit an attached garage at the same house.
The driver of the Chevy was a 28-year-old man from Selbyville, Delaware who was not properly restrained he was taken to a hospital before being pronounced dead.
The 3-year-old female passenger in the Chevy also from Selbyville, DE - we are unsure of the relationship. She was not properly restrained, and was pronounced dead at the place of the crash.
Roxana Road was closed for approximately 7 hours while the crash was investigated, and the roadway cleared.