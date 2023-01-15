Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&