BERLIN, Md.--A sophomore at Worcester Preparatory High School recently spent her spring break helping Ukrainian refugees at its border with Slovakia.
Vanesska Hall said she travels to Slovakia to visit her mom's side of the family at least once a year; but when war broke out in Ukraine just two weeks before her trip, Hall said she knew her spring break plans would change.
"My friends, they were like 'what are you doing, going to this border? That's really dangerous' and even when we were there, the seminarians that we were working with, they were saying that there might be a bombardment on this city that we were in," she said. "We were right next to Uzhhorod, and Uzhhorod is a city in Ukraine and it hasn't been bombed yet, but it has an international airport and that international airport was like a target for bombing 'cause it's one of the last ones left for supplies to get in. So they were telling us to run to a ditch if we heard sirens since we were so close to it. I could almost walk into Ukraine actually, we were 50 steps from the border."
She said she and her parents drove five hours back and forth from her grandparents' home in Slovakia for three days to partake in a 10-hour shift at the border. Hall said she helped serve food and supplies to those who got off at the bus stop.
"This is like the first step to their journey really, that's how I saw it. Like I'm helping these people with their journey 'cause even though we couldn't talk to many people, at least some broken English or some broken Slovak, some people told us they were trying to get to Spain or they were trying to get to Britain or they were trying to get to Germany or somewhere," Hall said.
Hall said she can understand Slovak completely but cannot speak it the way her mother can. She said that at the border, she witnessed about a thousand refugees making the pit stop where Hall was at. Although language was a noticeable barrier, the overwhelming range of emotions were easily understood.
"There were people that were crying, there were people that were thankful for us, there were people in the middle," she said. "One woman died of stress a day before we got there, and then they also had one woman who gave birth at the exact same spot that we were, so there's a lot of moving parts to this."
Worcester Preparatory Headmaster Dr. John McDonald said once the school learned of Hall's selflessness, they decided to organize a fundraiser to be donated to Unicef.
"To support Ukraine we raised almost $5000," he said. "To support, our students paid $2 to dress down."
The sophomore said she now wakes up with so much gratitude, hoping to never forget about the people who are fighting for their lives.
"I wake up and I'm like 'oh my gosh, I have like this safe community, this safe like, you know, country' and not everyone is privileged like that," she said. "I just want everyone to keep these Ukrainians in their hearts and minds 'cause I feel like--at this point, it's been like a month or whatever since the war started, like people are starting to forget about it in a way, like you have to realize that people are still, you know, losing their lives."