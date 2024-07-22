DELAWARE - Following the announcement of President Joe Biden's decision to no longer run for reelection in the 2024 Presidential race, Delaware Democratic Party Chair, Betsy Maron, responded to the news July 22. Maron refers to the president's selfless character, among other compliments.
"For over 50 years, Delaware Democrats have been proud to count Joe Biden among our ranks. Today is no different. Placing the interest of his party and his country ahead of his own is a reflection of Joe Biden's selfless character, which Delawareans know all too well. We thank President Biden for his years of dedication and service to our state and our nation. We look forward to honoring his consequential legacy for years to come." said Maron.
On July 21, Senator Chris Coons applauded the president's decision, with many other Delmarva political representatives also making statements.