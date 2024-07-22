MARYLAND - Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Hollen said in his statement, "Having served with her in the Senate, and worked closely together during her time as Vice President, I've seen firsthand that she has what it takes to defeat Trump this November and to continue moving our nation forward."
Harris has garnered support from several key figures within the Democratic Party as she campaigns for the presidency.
The Democratic National Convention begins in Chicago on Aug. 19.