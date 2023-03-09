DELAWARE - Delaware took a major step towards ending cannabis prohibition on Thursday when the House passed HB2, a bill to legalize an adult-use market. The bill passed 27 - 13, nearly a two-thirds supermajority with bipartisan support.
According to the Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network, longtime advocates applauded lawmakers for tenaciously working on reform and voting in line with public sentiment.
“The people of Delaware overwhelmingly support cannabis legalization and we deserve to see our legislature finally make this important change in 2023,” said Delaware CAN executive director Zoë Patchell.
The organization said, House Bill 2 easily cleared the three-fifths majority required for any Delaware law that institutes a new tax, a hurdle that proved difficult in years past.
“It has taken more than a decade of work on the part of grassroots volunteers and our bill sponsors to get to this historic victory,” said Patchell, “The people have always been the underdog in this fight. Now, after years of delaying reform, we’re finally seeing legislative votes reflect public support, where proponents outnumber opponents two-to-one.”
Polling from the University of Delaware has consistently shown a solid majority of residents - 60 percent to 62 percent - favor legalization over the last decade. Recent polling from Civiqs shows local support for cannabis reform as high as 70%.
Delaware NORML’s executive director, Laura Sharer, commended lawmakers on passing both HB1 and HB2 this week with such strong endorsements.
“Legalizing cannabis possession, eliminating criminal penalties for all ages, and creating a regulated market are huge leaps forward for Delaware,” said Sharer, “Provisions afforded from the Justice Reinvestment Fund will begin the process of reversing decades of discriminatory, harmful, and fundamentally unfair cannabis laws by putting equity back into our communities.”
According to the organization, last year the retail market bill was just a single vote short of the three-fifths threshold due to a lawmaker's absence. Also, in the last session the bill to remove cannabis penalties passed both the House and Senate, but stunningly Governor Carney then issued a veto, one that the House narrowly failed to override.
The 2023 session is already going in a much better direction for cannabis. Both bills passed the House with more than enough votes to overturn any additional pushback from Gov. Carney.
“This progress is long overdue,” Patchell added.
House Bill 1 and House Bill 2 now advance to the Senate and are expected to be scheduled for committee votes in the next legislative days.