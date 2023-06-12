Delaware State Police, Office Of Highway Safety and DelDOT Bring Back "Operation: Braking Point"

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Delaware State Police, Office Of Highway Safety and DelDOT have brought back "Operation: Braking Point."
The goal of this program is to cut down on speeding on Routes 1, 13, 113, I-495 and I-95.
Corporal Leonard Demalto with Delaware State Police says police will be taking a no-nonsense approach to speeders.
"We're trying to Get ahead of the trend, get ahead of the curve, conduct some enforcement," he said. "June, July, August are usually some of the deadlier months when it comes to fatal crashes. So we're trying to get ahead of the trend."
This program was introduced for the first time back in January of this year. Before it came to an end, it resulted in over 400 tickets being written, and over half of those were for speeding.
This time, the program will come to an end on June 17th.