DNREC Hosts A Meeting On Future Of Electric Powered Cars In Delaware

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- DNREC is hosting a workshop to talk with the public on amending a state adopted policy that includes banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.
The workshop is virtual and is set to begin at 6:00 on December 12th. You can find the link here.
DNREC says their main concern is keeping the air clean for all.
"This would be a helpful tool for us to do that," said DNREC's Angela Marconi. "Incorporating more zero emission vehicles into the mobile sources in Delaware would help to reduce emissions from that sector."
DelDOT is also working to prepare Delaware for an electric future. The agency is preparing to add plug-in stations like this every twenty-five miles throughout the state.
The stations will operate in a similar manner as gas stations today.
Some like Jackie Shea thinks the switch is a good idea.
"I just feel that's the way responsible people should act," she said. "I'm fine with getting rid of gasoline."
WRDE spoke with numerous drivers today, and they declined the chance for an interview. But they did say that they think the change is a bad idea due to a lack of faith in the technology and not wanting to give up their gas-powered cars.