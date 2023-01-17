Dozens Come Out For Retirement Of 'Wreaths Across America' Wreaths

MILLSBORO, Del.- As the holiday season comes to an end, the clean-up of a holiday tradition begins.
Dozens came out to retire wreaths from "Wreaths Across America"- a tradition that lays holiday wreaths at the graves of fallen service members.
Around 4,700 wreaths were taken in by volunteers, with rakes and brooms in hand. The holiday tradition has been going on for over ten years at Memorial Cemetery, and local veterans like Dick Phillips look forward to it all year long.
"That's why we have freedom, because of those who served," he said. "It's important to remember that, but especially remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice."
The wreaths and their wiring will be donated. The wreaths will be composted and the wiring will be recycled.