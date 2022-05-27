DELAWARE-- A jury was selected for 'State v. Kathleen McGuiness' Thursday, and some evidence was reportedly thrown out ahead of next week's trial.
McGuiness had previously filed a motion on March 11 asking Judge Carpenter to dismiss the act of intimidation offense. The motion was discussed, but not formerly considered at the hearing on April 7. On Thursday however, during jury selection, the evidence regarding the intimidation charge was eliminated ahead of the trial because prosecutors didn't turn it over to the defense in a timely manner.
'State v. Kathleen McGuiness' is set to take place at the Superior Court in Wilmington Tuesday morning.
McGuiness was indicted on five criminal charges last October for the alleged misuse of public funds, including: violation of the state's official code of conduct, felony theft, non compliance with procurement law, official misconduct, and witness intimidation. McGuiness continues to deny all accusations against her.
The Delaware Department of Justice said the investigation began a year ago, after about 12 whistleblowers came forward.
If convicted on all counts, Katherine McGuiness could face up to 13 years in prison.