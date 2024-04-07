WALLOPS ISLAND, Va.- NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia is gearing up for an extraordinary event as three Black Brant IX sounding rockets are scheduled to launch during the eclipse.
The launch window opens on April 8, 2024, at 2:40 p.m. EDT, coinciding with the day's solar eclipse. Approximately 45 minutes before, during, and after the peak of the local eclipse, the mission will launch the three rockets at 2:40 p.m., 3:20 p.m., and 4:05 p.m. NASA says the purpose of these launches is to study the effects on Earth's upper atmosphere when sunlight is momentarily reduced over a specific area due to the eclipse.
For those unable to attend in person, Wallops Flight Facility will provide a livestream of the launches on their YouTube channel, starting at 2:30 p.m. EDT.
A visibility map has been released, detailing where and when the Black Brant IX sounding rockets may be visible post-launch.
NASA invites the public to the Wallops Visitor Center on April 8 for a combined viewing experience of both the rocket launches and the partial eclipse. The visitor center will be open from 1-5 p.m., with limited parking available.