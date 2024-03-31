DELMARVA- A solar eclipse will arrive on April 8th of this year. While Delmarva will not experience a total solar eclipse, a significant amount of the sun will be eclipsed.
Here on Delmarva, the moon will eclipse between 80-90% of the sun, similar to the extent of the solar eclipse during the summer of 2017. This means you will need to keep protective eclipse eyewear on during the entire eclipse while you are viewing it.
The eclipse will be long-lasting on Delmarva. A little after 2 p.m. the eclipse will begin. It will then reach a maximum coverage around 3:20 p.m. before coming to an end around 4:34 p.m.
At this time, the weather for the day of the solar eclipse appears to be sunny with very little cloud coverage. This will make for optimum viewing on the day of the eclipse.
Delmarva’s next partial solar eclipse will occur during the morning hours of March 29, 2025 when around 17% of the sun will be eclipsed. The next solar eclipse to feature more than half the sun eclipsed will not arrive until 2045. A total solar eclipse will not happen here on Delmarva until sunrise on May 1, 2079.