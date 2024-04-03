DELMARVA- The solar eclipse is just days away and excitement continues to build. While Delmarva is not in the path of the total solar eclipse, we are still in for a rather rare celestial event.
Here along the coast, we will experience a partial solar eclipse with between 85-90 percent of the sun eclipsed. This means, at no point, it will be safe to view the solar eclipse without taking safety precautions.
If you don’t have a pair of solar eclipse glasses, there is no need to worry. You can build your very own pinhole viewer with supplies that you likely already have in your kitchen.
A pinhole viewer allows you to view the eclipse through a projection of the sun on a piece of paper.
Here are the items that you will need to create your Do-It-Yourself solar eclipse pinhole viewer:
-Cereal box
-Aluminum foil
-White paper
-Scissors
-Tape
-Pencil
Once you have these items, the steps are simple for creating your pinhole viewer.
Step 1: Change the box: Cut out the two sides on the top of the cereal box leaving behind the center with the tab. One opening will be used to view the eclipse through. The other opening will allow the sun to shine through.
Step 2: Prepare the viewing base: Lay down a piece of white paper and trace the shape of the bottom of the cereal box. Using scissors cut out the traced rectangle, which will act as a backdrop to view the eclipse on.
Step 3: Secure the base: Tape securely the cut out rectangular piece of paper to the bottom of the inside of the cereal box.
Step 4: Tape the top and add the foil: Tape the center tab of the box shut. Cut out aluminum foil to cover one opening on the top of the box. Tape it securely to the box.
Step 5: Create the pinhole: Once the foil is securely taped to the box, use a sharp object like a tip of a pencil to poke a hole in it. The hole will act as your window to the eclipse.
Step 6: Test it out and view the eclipse: Go outside and position yourself with your back to the sun. Allow the sun to shine onto the top of your box. Use the open side of the top of the box to view the projected image of the sun on the bottom of the box. If you can see this projected image, you are ready to view the eclipse safely.