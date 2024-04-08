SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Nearly 90 percent of the sun was blocked when the solar eclipse reached Delaware. Viewing parties were held in various communities for people to grab glasses and gather to see the rare astronomical event.
Bethany Beach
The South Coastal Library held an eclipse viewing party for the big day. With over 30 people in attendance, people enjoyed books, games, and live footage of the eclipse from NASA. When the eclipse was its peak the party moved outside, where people went to see for themselves. Local Gregory Barnes says that for many, moments like these only come once in a lifetime.
"For many of us, if not a one in a lifetime experience, one in a probably two decades experience anyway," Barnes says.
Laurel
The Laurel Public Library held an eclipse viewing party in Market Street Park from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Monday. The library had glasses on hand to distribute to people who came out to celebrate the celestia event in western Sussex County.