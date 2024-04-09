DELMARVA- Now that the solar eclipse is over for 2024 in the United States, there are ways to donate glasses so that other countries can experience other eclipses occurring this year.
One company that is collecting donations of eclipse glasses for young stargazers is Eclipse Glasses USA. This program is currently collecting spectacles for schools in Latin America so students can see the annular eclipse in October.
As far as donations go, the organization can only accept U.S. made paperboard glasses that have the manufacturer's address and contact info and that bear the ISO logo. For the safety of the recipients, it's crucial that the glasses are undamaged. This means no scratches, punctures, tears, or any other form of damage that might compromise the protective quality of the glasses. All others will be discarded due to liability and quality issues, according to Eclipse Glasses USA's website.
The company said it hopes to inspire future astronomers and space enthusiasts by making this opportunity available to people with limited resources. Donations can be mailed to Eclipse Glasses USA, LLC PO BOX 50571 Provo, UT 84605. For questions and instructions about how to send donations, email info@eclipse23.com.