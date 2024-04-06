SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Monday's eclipse has gripped Delmarva's attention the way the Earth's gravity holds the moon. As people finalize plans, one critical piece remains unsolved for many: where to get last minute eclipse glasses.
AVAILABLE
The Laurel Public Library has 1,000 pairs of glasses to hand out on Monday at 2 p.m. for an eclipse viewing party. The event will take place in Market Street Park.
In Greenwood, the library has run out of glasses this week but set some back to distribute Monday morning. The library opens at 10 a.m.
The Milford Redner's has sold out of single sets of glasses but has a booklet that contains two pairs for $7.99. There were only eight left as of Saturday at 12:45 p.m.
UNAVAILABLE
CoastTV called the following locations, which have either run out of glasses or did not have them in the first place.
- Lewes Public Library
- Rehoboth Beach Public Library
- Milton Public Library
- Milford Public Library
- Georgetown Public Library
- Millsboro Public Library
- Selbyville Public Library
- Seaford District Library
- Rehoboth Beach Walmart
- Seaford Walmart
- Seaford Lowe's
- Best Ace Hardware in Milford
- Best Ace Hardware in Lewes
- Best Ace Hardware in Long Neck
- Redner's in Lewes
- Cracker Barrel in Rehoboth Beach
The Georgetown Walmart, Lewes Home Depot and Lewes Lowe's could not be reached by phone.
DON'T GIVE UP
If you can't buy glasses locally or get them delivered by Monday, there's still a chance to acquire them at local watch parties.
An eclipse party is scheduled at the South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach on Monday. It will take place from 12 to 5 p.m. and will include a livestream from NASA as well as activities for kids of all ages. The Delmar Public Library will also host a viewing party outside the library on Monday during the eclipse and glasses will be available for attendees.
Those who would rather avoid crowds can still enjoy the eclipse with a homemade viewer. CoastTV Meteorologist Alex Seymore has created a step-by-step guide with instructions and a video for how to make a pinhole projector using a cereal box.