"I'm not a politician. I'm a business person and a proud political outsider. I've spent a lot of years at Walmart and my team and I, while I was there, saved about $25 billion for the country. We did that by lowering prices and by getting consensus across lots of different folks."
"That's exactly what we need in D.C. right now, so that's why I'm running. We want to get out of D.C., people working from the right and the left to get to actual results. We want to fix the economy, lower prices like we did at Walmart. We want to reduce crime and we want to help fix education."