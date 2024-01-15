"I think the thing we have to all ask ourselves with respect to the economy is, 'Are things better now for you than they were five years ago?' And the answer for the vast majority of Delawareans is going to be that things aren't as good now as they were five years ago. Why is that?"
"Prices are higher for gas. Prices are higher for rent. Prices are higher, inflation is still high. Interest rates are high. It is making it really difficult for Delawareans, and 60 percent of Delawareans and the nation are still living paycheck to paycheck, so we have to stop the reckless D.C. spending."
"We have to get prices under control. We have to make it more affordable for everyone, and when you hear folks talk about inflation slowing down, yeah, it's slowing down, but inflation is still hurting folks and it's still much more expensive to live than it was five years ago. We have to fix that. We have to get back to where we were."