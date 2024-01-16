"I think electric vehicles are where we need to go, but I also think that we need to make sure that there is... We must understand that the workers that work in many of these other spaces and make sure that we're not cutting them off, just saying we're transitioning out from one source to another. I think we need to be gradual and make sure that we understand we're impacting lives along in this process, there are many people that work in different companies, many people that work in many of these different areas."
"What we don't want to do is have just, very similar to the deindustrialization of many of our communities, where you go to many cities around the country- Chester, Pennsylvania, or Gary, Indiana- many of these once-hubs are now hollowed out. Unless you're able to provide another avenue- you have to provide another avenue so people are able to take on some additional type of work or pivot into a different, additional, another aspect of work so that they can provide for their families."
"But yes, I do believe electric vehicles are going to be a part of our future from here on out, we just have to make sure that we don't move ahead of the people we're trying to serve."