"I think we have to put a lot of this in context. I say this as someone that's been, all my life lived in Delaware, except for when I went to college and about a year after that. But my family's been in Delaware since 1919 and I find it kind of hard to say what I'm about to say right now, and that is: everyone wants to move to Delaware."
"I never thought I would say that as a young person, but we have so many people moving into our state. Forbes magazine from September shows that we're in the top ten important states in the country. What does that mean? With so many people moving to our state, from a housing perspective we are decades behind, but we're making investments for our future."
"We've put $122 million towards housing. We're focusing on getting first responders, helping them to actually purchase and buy their first homes, in many cases. We had a program where $5 million in down payment assistance [went to] first responders, teachers, those who worked in the medical or healthcare space. $15,000 down payment assistance. You stay in the house for ten years, you don't have to pay it back. Recognizing that we have to do more investing within our community and helping more of those who serve us to be able to have a solid home to stay in."
"Secondly, we're putting a lot of money towards the development of units in our state. We have to get more units on the eastern side of Sussex, and middle/central Sussex and on the western side, as well. We're putting a lot more units, working with developers to get them up. There are actually some things that we'll be unveiling, probably within the next 30 to 60 days, on how we're going to specifically get more units on the eastern side of Sussex."