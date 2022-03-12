NEW YORK CITY, Ny.— On Monday, March 7th, was the five year anniversary of the statue 'Fearless Girl' created by Lewes local Kristen Visbal. While the statue remains a symbol for women's rights everywhere, her time in New York City is temporary.
The statue has lived in New York City for the past five years but is about to lose it's temporary permit. Visbal has created a petition in order to gain awareness of its popularity and establish the girl as a permanent art piece for the public.
"Hopefully that review will happen sometime in the middle of April. So she's permanent in Australia, she's permanent in Norway, but the city of New York has a requirement for their works of permanent collection and that is they have to own the artwork and in this case they don't on this specific casting." ,said Visbal.
The sculpture has stood as a symbol for board diversity and was purposely revealed the day before International Women's Day back in 2017.
Visbal said, "I don't think you can achieve board diversity without kind of addressing the grassroot issues like education, empowerment, the general well being of women for starters so that they can get there - those ideals have been obstructed by a brand message."
For more information on how to sign this petition and learn more about what Fearless Girl stands for, visit change.org/freefearlessgirl.