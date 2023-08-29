We salute Chief Derrick Harvey of the Milton Police Department. With over 25 years of experience, Chief Harvey stands as a beacon of unwavering integrity, leadership and commitment. Notably in Milton, he ascended from lieutenant to captain in 2019 and has served as both a K9 officer and as acting chief. His dedication extends beyond the police, as he has been an influential figure in the Milton Volunteer Fire Department since 1998. There, he rose to the rank of fire chief in 2018.
