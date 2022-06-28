MARYLAND/DELAWARE- This Independence Day, you'll see a sea of red, white, and blue moving along the Lewes Canal. Boats decked out in their patriotic best are celebrating the 4th of July with the Lewes Boat Parade.
You can register your boat to join in the parade until the morning of July 4. All registered boats will be competing for awards for best patriotic decorations.
Over 100 artists will be taking over Lewes this Saturday. From 9 to 3 Saint Peter's Episcopal Church is hosting its annual Art Show. In addition to shopping art work and home-goods, the church will be open for tours and music from the parish organ. All of the proceeds go back into the community, supporting local charities and organizations.
It's not Independence Day without some fireworks. In Rehoboth Beach, the annual Red, White, and Ooh Show kicks off Sunday night. Live music starts at 8 and fireworks will take off between Philadelphia and Hickman Streets at 9:30.
In Dewey Beach, fireworks are on the fourth, taking off Monday evening from Northbeach.
Ocean City, Maryland has fireworks and family-friendly activities. See the full list of Independence Day celebrations here.