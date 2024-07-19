DELMARVA-- Whether your weekend plans involve beach outings or a relaxing time in the countryside, there are plenty of cool things to do this weekend.
Search for Dolphins with the MERR Institute
The MERR Institute's annual Dolphin Count is on July 20th. Participants record dolphin sightings at assigned locations, helping environmentalists study the local dolphin population. It's a unique opportunity to contribute to marine conservation while enjoying the beauty of the coast.
Delaware State Fair in Harrington
The Delaware State Fair is back, offering a carnival, competitions, and concerts. Head up to Harrington and join in the fun, which continues through July 27th. It's an event for all ages, promising entertainment and excitement.
Rehoboth Beach Pride Celebration
Although Pride Month is in June, the celebration continues in the nation's summer capital. Sussex Pride is hosting Rehoboth Beach Pride throughout the weekend at the Convention Center. Enjoy workshops, vendors, and multiple dances as the community comes together to celebrate diversity and inclusion.
32nd Annual Beach and Bay Cottage Tour
Explore some of the coolest houses on the coast with the 32nd Annual Beach and Bay Cottage Tour in the Bethany-Fenwick area. You can buy a virtual ticket to tour ten homes from the comfort of your computer or visit six homes in person. All proceeds benefit the South Coastal Library.
