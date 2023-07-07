DELMARVA - Another weekend, even more cool things to do! Here's what's going on this weekend:
ANNUAL SANDCASTLE CONTEST
The Annual Sandcastle Contest is taking place in the Delaware Seashore State Park from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. DNREC says that the competition is a tradition happening at the state park for over 40 years.
They invite amateurs and experienced builders alike to compete for prizes in two categories: 12 and younger, and all ages.
Registration can be done on the day of the event at Tower Road Oceanside. Though contest entry is free, they say park entrance fees are still in effect.
SECOND SATURDAY
July 8 is the second Saturday of the month, which means the return of Millton's Second Saturday event!
During Second Saturdays, the public is encouraged to visit local Milton businesses, while also raising awareness of a rescue dog up for adoption.
Anyone who sees the month's rescue dog's picture in the window of the business can go inside to enter to win a $50 gift card courtesy of the Milton Chamber of Commerce. This month's pup is Janga, a 15-month-old female terrier-pit mix dog weighing around 45 pounds.
TWIN BRANCH SM'ORES
The Twin Branch Winery in Milton now has sm'ores roasting! They winery has a variety of wines and sangria to enjoy alongside them, as well as live music. There are also backyard games for the whole family.
NANTICOKE RIVERFEST
The 28th Annual Nanticoke Riverfest is taking place on Saturday the 8th with an 80's theme. It takes place in downtown Seaford on Route 13, across from the Seaford Ice Plant from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The float-in tradition that started the festival will begin at 11 a.m. Tubes will be launched at First State OMS.
HEBRON FIREMAN'S CARNIVAL
There's only one night left of the Hebron Fireman's Carnival!
The fundraiser's last night will be on July 8, starting at 6:30 p.m., with rides starting at 7:15 p.m.
INDIAN RIVER VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY 70TH ANNIVERSARY
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company is celebrating its 70th anniversary in Oak Orchard on Saturday!
A parade will begin at 10 a.m., with a ceremony afterwards beginning at 11 a.m.
BEEBE HEROES 5K
The Beebe Heroes 5k is returning for its fourth year on Sunday.
The race begins at 7:30 a.m. at Irish Eyes in Lewes.
The event's first Kiddie dash is taking place this year for children ages nine and under, and it starts 15 minutes earlier at 7:15 a.m.
It costs $30 per participant, and pre-race packets will be available to pick up on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Irish Eyes.
Registration can be done online here.
WOODSTOCK THEMED CONCERT
A Woodstock-themed concert is taking place on Sunday, July 8 at the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum.
The performers are Berlin Airlift, who will begin at 6 p.m.
The concert will also feature a best dressed contest.