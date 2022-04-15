DE,MD,VA- Easter celebrations are popping up all across Delmarva. This weekend in downtown Berlin, Main Street is getting shutdown to make room for the Spring Celebration.
The Spring Celebration will have vendors, music, and games for kids. Stores will be offering activities and arts and crafts. Across the town, is a giant Easter egg hunt. Pick up a list from the Welcome Center. Check off on the list where you find Easter eggs. Then, turn the list into the Welcome Center for the chance to win a 50-dollar gift-card to World of Toys.
Friday and Saturday in Chincoteague, it's the 41st annual Easter Decoy and Art Festival. Decoy carvers and artisans from Delmarva and surrounding states will be there showing their work. Decorated wooden eggs will be given away during the silent auction. Vote for your favorite artist in categories including best artist, best carver, and best photo of Chincoteague or Assateague.
Saturday in Dewey Beach, search for eggs on the sand. Dewey Business Partnership is hosting the annual Dewey Egg Scoop at the Hyatt Place Hotel. A free Easter egg hunt for kids kicks off in the morning. Then, it's time for the adults to join the hunt. Dogs are invited to come in their Easter best and participate in the puppy parade. The Easter Bunny will be making his rounds, stopping at the egg scoop for some final photos before the holiday.