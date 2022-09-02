DELAWARE- Showing off the coolest cars and tricked out jeeps. Saturday is the 8th annual Classic Car and Jeep Show in Ocean Pines.
The event is held at Veterans Memorial Park, on the corner of Cathell and Racetrack Roads. Even if you don't' have a car to show off, the family friendly event has food, and live entertainment. Those bringing in their rides will be competing for trophies.
"We will still have lots of tourists coming to the area. But it definitely is a locals thing. They get to show off their pet projects. Some of these cars are their babies and the jeeps, heck, some of them look like you could live in them," said Kerrie Bunting with the Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce.
Labor Day weekend is here and with it comes famous Labor Day sales. At the Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach, Labor Day sales run through Monday. Those with the outlets expect people from out of town to come shop for school, work, and even early holiday shopping.
It may still feel like summer outside but Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of the busy summer season on the coast. To say goodbye to summer and help to fall people in Bethany Beach are laying summer to rest during the annual Jazz Funeral. Monday at 5:30, those mourning summer will take part in a procession down t he boardwalk. Those attending are encouraged to dress up, bring flowers, and stick around for live music.