MARYLAND/DELAWARE- Spend a day in a firefighter's boots. This weekend, the Charity Relay Challenge is coming to Ocean City.
Teams compete in a series of physical relays as a way to see first-hand what firefighter training is like. Teams are made up of a mix of real firefighters and the public. Some will run up five stories of stairs, others will drag and spray the fire hose, and one person will save a fake victim. Each team can pick their own charity to fundraise and compete for. The Ocean City Fire Department says not only is it a way to for the community to see what firefighters do--but it's a chance for the firefighters to connect with the community. There will also be a relay for young kids and one for older adults. Register here.
The Sharptown Carnival is back for its 95th year. This year there are some fan favorites returning, along with a new ride for people of all ages. The carnival is open until august 27. It's free admission, but proceeds from ride tickets and food sales benefit the Sharptown Volunteer Fire Department.
Celebrating local agriculture and honoring farm families. Saturday is the Blessing of the Combines in Snowhill. The day has activities for the whole family including a car show, petting zoo, hay rides and more. All the fun runs from 10 to 3.