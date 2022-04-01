Cool Things to Do This Weekend

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- This weekend every single brewery in Delaware will be in Lewes. Crooked Hammock is home to the Beer Drinkers Choice Awards where you can try some of your favorites, and some beers you've never had before.
Beer lovers are uniting at the event this Sunday. Tickets are selling fast to the event, where over 20 breweries will be competiting for various awards. Categories include fan favorite beer, most unique beer, and even best costume. Along with trying new brews, the event will have cocktails, food, and live music.
"It's just silly and fun. The winner gets a big wrestling belt that they bring back and it gets passed around. It's just a really light hearted and fun day to enjoy and celebrate Delaware craft beer," said founder of Crooked Hammock, Rich Garrahan.
In Milton, Dogfish Head is inviting you to bike for your beer. This Saturday, IPA stands for I Pedal A lot. The brewery is hosting a bike ride, that starts and ends at the Milton brewery. You can choose to ride the 50k or 100k. After the ride, hang out at the brewery for a real IPA and lunch. A portion of all beer sales and ticket proceeds will support the Sussex County Land Trust.
Spring has sprung in Lewes. This weekend is the first weekend of the Lewes Tulip Celebration. Along with viewing thousands of tulips spread across Lewes, the weekend has plants sales, art exhibits, and more.