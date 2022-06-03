Cool Things to Do this Weekend

MARYLAND/DELAWARE-
Welcoming home Jay Copeland! The American Idol contestant from Salisbury made it to top 7 on the singing competition. To welcome him back and congratulate him, the city of Salisbury is hosting a concert in his honor. Friday night, Jay will take the stage downtown. The event is free and open to the public.
In Milton, Saturday it's the first ever Rocking for Recovery. At Hudson Fields, the event is hosted by Delaware Goes Purple. The concert is to educate people on addiction, and celebrate those in recovery. Rocking for Recovering will have three bands, food trucks, and more.
The biggest party on the beach! This weekend the Jellyfish Festival is back in Ocean City. Headlining Saturday is Maryland-native, Jimmy Charles. The festival also has craft beer, a Marine Fitness Course, shopping, and activities for kids.