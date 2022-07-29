Cool Things To Do This Weekend

DELAWARE/VIRGINIA- The ponies made their swim to and from Chincoteague. But the pony swim festivities are still going strong. The carnival on Main Street is open Friday and Saturday evening. Supporting the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, the carnival grounds have rides, games, and food. New this year, the carnival will have an old fashioned fire works display Saturday night.
This weekend wraps up Shark Week! For a jaw-some celebration, Lord's Landscaping in Millville is hosting Shark Fest. Saturday from 10-12, take pictures with sharks, play games, and get into the theme with under-the-sea tattoos. To cool down from the summer heat, an ice cream truck will be providing dessert.
Saturday and Sunday Karmafest is bringing good vibes to Hudson Fields. The festival is spreading the word about the benefits of yoga and meditation through vendors, demonstration, and more. The fields will have vendors sharing information on yoga, holistic remedies, and even teas and food good for your body and mind. Performances and classes will take place throughout the weekend.
This is the last weekend the Delaware State Fair is open in Harrington. Friday night Frank Reyas takes the state at M&T Bank Grandstand. Wrapping up the live music is Hank Williams Jr. on Saturday. To celebrate a successful 10 day fair, the fair ends with a fireworks show Saturday at 10.